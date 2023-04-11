After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .207.

In five of eight games this season, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings