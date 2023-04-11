Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .364 this season.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bryant has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
