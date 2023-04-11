Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .364 this season.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.