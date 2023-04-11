Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .167 with a home run and six walks.

Moustakas has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Moustakas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

