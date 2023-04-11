MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the hill, on April 11 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .152 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending deGrom (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
