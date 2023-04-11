When the (3-8) match up with the (6-4) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:05 PM ET, Jordan Lyles will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 11).

The favored Rangers have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +230. An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (1-0, 5.59 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Royals have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Royals this season with a +230 moneyline set for this game.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+400) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+350) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+340) MJ Melendez 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+290)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

