Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jacob deGrom) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
- This year, Pasquantino has totaled at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
- The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
