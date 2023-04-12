Brad Keller Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brad Keller (on the back of going -for-) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brad Keller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)
- Keller hit .000 with .
- Keller went hitless in all 35 games a year ago.
- He did not homer last year in the 35 games he appeared in.
- Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
- He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.