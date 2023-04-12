On Wednesday, Brian Serven (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Serven picked up at least one hit 26 times last season in 62 games played (41.9%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (12.9%).

He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (five of 62), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Serven drove in a run in nine games last year out of 62 (14.5%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

In 16 of 62 games last season (25.8%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 26 .250 AVG .149 .330 OBP .176 .480 SLG .161 10 XBH 1 6 HR 0 14 RBI 2 18/11 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 27 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

