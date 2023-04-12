On Wednesday, Brian Serven (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Serven? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

  • Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Serven picked up at least one hit 26 times last season in 62 games played (41.9%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (12.9%).
  • He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (five of 62), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Serven drove in a run in nine games last year out of 62 (14.5%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • In 16 of 62 games last season (25.8%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 26
.250 AVG .149
.330 OBP .176
.480 SLG .161
10 XBH 1
6 HR 0
14 RBI 2
18/11 K/BB 26/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 27
17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.