Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .317 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.
- Blackmon has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
