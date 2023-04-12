Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .174 with two home runs and three walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.40).
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
