Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rangers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .207 with two doubles and a walk.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Isbel has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.40).
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.