Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Moustakas, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .188.
- In three of seven games this year, Moustakas got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this season (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
