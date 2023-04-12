Pelicans vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The New Orleans Pelicans, as they try to clinch a spot in the postseason, will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Thunder matchup.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227
|-215
|+185
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|226.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Pelicans' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Thunder's +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) while allowing 116.4 per contest (19th in league).
- These two teams average a combined 231.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 228.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New Orleans has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.
- Oklahoma City is 46-34-2 ATS this year.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.