Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field. Jose Urena will start for Colorado, with first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 13 home runs.

Fueled by 40 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks eighth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .275 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 54 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.28 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.462 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Urena will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Nationals L 10-5 Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-4 Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals - Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners - Away Austin Gomber Marco Gonzales 4/15/2023 Mariners - Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners - Away German Márquez Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates - Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez

