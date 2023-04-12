(4-7) will take on the (5-7) at Coors Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 7 Ks, Jack Flaherty will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 13 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Jose Urena - COL (0-2, 14.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored six times and won three of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Harold Castro 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

