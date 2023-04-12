Nathan Eovaldi will aim to shut down Salvador Perez and company when the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 11 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 29th in the majors with a .317 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .190.

Kansas City has scored 34 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .258 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.412 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller will take to the mound for the Royals, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

Keller has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Brady Singer Sean Manaea 4/9/2023 Giants L 3-1 Away Kris Bubic - 4/10/2023 Rangers L 11-2 Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers - Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves - Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves - Home Kris Bubic Dylan Dodd 4/16/2023 Braves - Home Zack Greinke Bryce Elder 4/17/2023 Rangers - Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers - Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.