Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .214 with two home runs and three walks.
- In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Reyes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Reyes has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.