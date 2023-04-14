On Friday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 129th in slugging.

In 91.7% of his games this year (11 of 12), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in five of 12 games so far this year.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

