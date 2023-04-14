After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .212 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Isbel has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Morton (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
