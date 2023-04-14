After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .212 with two doubles and two walks.

Isbel has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Isbel has driven in a run in one game this season.

In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

