Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .212 with two doubles and two walks.
- Isbel has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Isbel has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves will look to Morton (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
