Luguentz Dort could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a 114-98 win over the Jazz (his previous action) Dort put up five points and eight rebounds.

Below we will dive into Dort's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.7 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 6.6 Assists -- 2.1 1.3 PRA 21.5 20.4 19.4 PR -- 18.3 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the NBA, conceding 115.8 points per game.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.0 assists per game.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 23 3 1 4 1 1 0 12/3/2022 32 18 4 3 3 0 1 10/23/2022 30 20 3 2 2 0 2 10/19/2022 33 10 6 2 1 0 1

