MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .190 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Morton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.