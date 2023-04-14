Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Colorado has a record of 2-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total this season.
  • The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-4 2-4 3-2 2-6 3-6 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.