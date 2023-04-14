Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .336 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 44 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .269 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs.

Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Brady Singer Sean Manaea 4/9/2023 Giants L 3-1 Away Kris Bubic - 4/10/2023 Rangers L 11-2 Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney 4/11/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers W 10-1 Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves - Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves - Home Kris Bubic Bryce Elder 4/16/2023 Braves - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers - Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers - Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers - Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.