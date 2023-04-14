(9-4) will match up with the (4-9) at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 7 strikeouts, Charlie Morton will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (1-1, 4.35 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Royals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 11 games this season and won seven (63.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 6-2 (75%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 4-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Franmil Reyes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

