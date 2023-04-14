The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Thunder 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (228.5)
  • The Thunder (47-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 9.7% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this season.
  • Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40.9% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (61.5%).
  • Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (43 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 21-18, while the Thunder are 22-30 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

  • Oklahoma City is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points conceded (116.4).
  • The Thunder are 21st in the league in assists (24.4 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23, the Thunder are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
  • In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 36.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.8% have been 2-pointers.

