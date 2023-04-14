Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-5)
|228.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|228.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|228
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+180
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 117.5 points per game, fifth in league, and allowing 116.4 per contest, 19th in NBA) and have a +89 scoring differential.
- These two teams average a combined 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 232.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.
- Oklahoma City has won 46 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
