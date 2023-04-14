The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 117.5 points per game, fifth in league, and allowing 116.4 per contest, 19th in NBA) and have a +89 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 232.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Oklahoma City has won 46 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

