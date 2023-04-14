Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 228.5.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|228.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
- Oklahoma City has a 233.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.4 more points than this game's total.
- Oklahoma City's ATS record is 47-34-0 this season.
- The Thunder have won in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 8-12, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|42
|51.2%
|115.8
|233.3
|115.8
|232.2
|231.1
|Thunder
|51
|62.2%
|117.5
|233.3
|116.4
|232.2
|230.8
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- The Thunder have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
- Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-17-0). Away, it is .585 (24-17-0).
- The Thunder score just 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 28-15 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|9-14
|37-45
|Thunder
|47-34
|19-10
|45-37
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Thunder
|115.8
|117.5
|12
|5
|22-12
|29-13
|22-12
|28-15
|115.8
|116.4
|18
|19
|27-20
|30-9
|32-16
|28-11
