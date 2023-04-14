The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 228.5.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -5.5 228.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
  • Oklahoma City has a 233.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Oklahoma City's ATS record is 47-34-0 this season.
  • The Thunder have won in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Oklahoma City has a record of 8-12, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 42 51.2% 115.8 233.3 115.8 232.2 231.1
Thunder 51 62.2% 117.5 233.3 116.4 232.2 230.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, in its past 10 contests.
  • The Thunder have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-17-0). Away, it is .585 (24-17-0).
  • The Thunder score just 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 28-15 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 38-43 9-14 37-45
Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
22-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
22-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-15
115.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
27-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-9
32-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-11

