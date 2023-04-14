Friday's 9:30 PM ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Thunder's Josh Giddey as players to watch.

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder beat the Pelicans on Wednesday, 123-118. Their top scorer was Gilgeous-Alexander with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32 5 3 3 1 2 Josh Giddey 31 9 10 0 1 3 Luguentz Dort 27 5 1 0 1 4

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander paces the Thunder in scoring (31.4 points per game), and produces 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 1 block.

Giddey tops the Thunder in rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and posts 16.6 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

The Thunder get 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Isaiah Joe.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 18 7.6 5.8 0.6 0.4 1.4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 22 3.5 3.7 1 0.5 0.5 Jalen Williams 16 3.8 3.5 1.3 0.1 1 Luguentz Dort 10.8 6 1.2 1 0.3 1.2 Isaiah Joe 10.6 2.5 1.5 0.9 0 1.7

