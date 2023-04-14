Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|228.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 42 times.
- The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 231.6, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves have a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 20, or 54.1%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 outings.
- Oklahoma City's average game total this season has been 233.9, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has gone 47-34-0 ATS this year.
- The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|42
|51.2%
|115.8
|233.3
|115.8
|232.2
|231.1
|Thunder
|51
|62.2%
|117.5
|233.3
|116.4
|232.2
|230.8
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over four times.
- Minnesota has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-23-0) than it does in road games (21-20-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Timberwolves average are only 0.6 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.4).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12 against the spread and 22-12 overall.
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
- Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .561 (23-17-0). On the road, it is .585 (24-17-0).
- The Thunder score only 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 28-15 overall record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|9-14
|37-45
|Thunder
|47-34
|19-10
|45-37
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Thunder
|115.8
|117.5
|12
|5
|22-12
|29-13
|22-12
|28-15
|115.8
|116.4
|18
|19
|27-20
|30-9
|32-16
|28-11
