Yonathan Daza -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is hitting .292 with four doubles.
  • Daza is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Daza has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Daza has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this year.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners will send Gonzales (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
