After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Braves.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.423) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), with multiple hits five times (35.7%).
  • In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering six hits.
