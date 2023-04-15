Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- batting .433 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 hits and an OBP of .426, both of which lead Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Diaz is batting .563 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (35.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
