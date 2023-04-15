Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Hunter Dozier (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .125 with a home run and a walk.
- Dozier has a base hit in four of 10 games played this season (40.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Braves will send Elder (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.