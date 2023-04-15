Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .091 with three walks.
- Twice in nine games this season, Bradley has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bradley has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.