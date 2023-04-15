After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is hitting .091 with three walks.
  • Twice in nine games this season, Bradley has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bradley has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
