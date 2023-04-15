Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .195 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- In seven of 11 games this year, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (0-1) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.