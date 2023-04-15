Kris Bryant -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

Bryant has had a hit in 12 of 13 games this year (92.3%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Bryant has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six of 13 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings