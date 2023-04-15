Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .222 with three doubles and two walks.
- In seven of 10 games this year, Isbel has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Isbel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Elder (1-0) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
