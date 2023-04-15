Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Rockies have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mariners (-250). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +200 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in seven of 14 chances this season.

The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 2-5 3-2 2-7 3-6 2-3

