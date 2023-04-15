Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (10-4) and the Kansas City Royals (4-10) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-0) to the mound, while Kris Bubic (0-1) will take the ball for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.
  • When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Royals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.
  • The Royals have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Kansas City has a mark of 3-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (47 total).
  • The Royals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 9 @ Giants L 3-1 Kris Bubic vs -
April 10 @ Rangers L 11-2 Zack Greinke vs Andrew Heaney
April 11 @ Rangers L 8-5 Jordan Lyles vs Jacob deGrom
April 12 @ Rangers W 10-1 Brad Keller vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 14 Braves L 10-3 Brady Singer vs Charlie Morton
April 15 Braves - Kris Bubic vs Bryce Elder
April 16 Braves - Zack Greinke vs Kyle Wright
April 17 Rangers - Jordan Lyles vs Jacob deGrom
April 18 Rangers - Brad Keller vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 19 Rangers - Brady Singer vs Martín Pérez
April 21 @ Angels - Kris Bubic vs Tyler Anderson

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.