How to Watch the Royals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals will play on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .336 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 47 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .269.
- The Royals rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.361 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kris Bubic will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a run.
- He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.
- Bubic has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|-
|4/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-2
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Andrew Heaney
|4/11/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/12/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-1
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/14/2023
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Charlie Morton
|4/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Bryce Elder
|4/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Wright
|4/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|Tyler Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.