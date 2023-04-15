The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Xander Schauffele is in second place at -9.

Looking to place a bet on Xander Schauffele at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Schauffele has finished better than par 12 times and shot 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Schauffele has a top-20 finish in three consecutive events.

Schauffele has made the cut in eight consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -9 269 2 20 8 11 $11.2M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Schauffele has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 40th.

In his last four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Schauffele finished second when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Schauffele has played in the past year (7,333 yards) is 120 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

Schauffele shot better than 75% of the field at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Schauffele recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Schauffele did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

Schauffele's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the field average of 3.5.

In that last tournament, Schauffele's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Schauffele finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.8.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +650 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Schauffele's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.