Yonathan Daza -- batting .316 with four doubles and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza has four doubles while batting .288.
  • Daza enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.
  • Daza has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of them.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
