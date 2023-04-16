Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on April 8, Gordon put up 15 points in a 118-114 loss against the Jazz.

With prop bets in place for Gordon, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 13.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.8 Assists 2.5 3 3.6 PRA 23.5 25.9 22.9 PR -- 22.9 19.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.5 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 26 24 3 8 2 2 4 1/18/2023 29 12 3 1 1 1 0 1/2/2023 33 12 16 6 0 0 1

