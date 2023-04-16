Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- 3-for-5 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .545 over the course of his last games.
- Witt Jr. has recorded a hit in eight of 15 games this year (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).
- He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Wright (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
