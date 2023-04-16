Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .320.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.