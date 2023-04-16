Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Profar has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
