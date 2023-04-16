Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 PM on Sunday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 118-114 loss versus the Jazz, Caldwell-Pope totaled 21 points and two blocks.

Let's break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.8 9.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 13.2 PR -- 13.6 11.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves give up 25 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 2 1/18/2023 35 11 1 2 2 0 3 1/2/2023 33 10 4 2 1 0 0

