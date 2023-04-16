On Sunday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is batting .389 with a home run.
  • In four of seven games this year (57.1%), Duffy has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
