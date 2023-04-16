The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 52 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points.
  • Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 46 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.
  • Minnesota's outings this season have a 231.6-point average over/under, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, Minnesota has compiled a 38-43-0 record against the spread.
  • The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Minnesota has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over three times.
  • In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
  • Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

