Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 52 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points.
- Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 46 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.
- Minnesota's outings this season have a 231.6-point average over/under, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Minnesota has compiled a 38-43-0 record against the spread.
- The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over three times.
- In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
- Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
