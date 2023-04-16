The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 52 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 224.5 points.

The average point total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.

Minnesota's average game total this season has been 231.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total three times.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (20-21-0).

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-0). On the road, it is .512 (21-20-0).

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

