The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 52 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 224.5 points.
  • The average point total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.
  • Minnesota's average game total this season has been 231.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Minnesota has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total three times.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
  • When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-0). On the road, it is .512 (21-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
  • Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

