Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 52 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 224.5 points.
- The average point total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.
- Minnesota's average game total this season has been 231.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total three times.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
- When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-0). On the road, it is .512 (21-20-0).
- The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
